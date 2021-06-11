Angel Du$t – “Love Is The Greatest” & “All The Way Dumb”

Angel Du$t started off as a hardcore band, or at least as a band rooted in hardcore. Justice Tripp, frontman of Baltimore marauders Trapped Under Ice, started the group, which was a Stereogum Band To Watch way back in 2016. The rest of the band comes from TUI and brother band Turnstile. But Angel Du$t started off pushing in more melodic directions; you could hear Thin Lizzy and the Lemonheads in their early records. And these days, Angel Du$t have carved out their own impossible-to-categorize version of alterna-pop. That’s definitely the version of the band we get on the two new song that came out today.

Last year, Angel Du$t released the surprise three-song EP Lil House, the most melodic and accessible thing they’d done yet. On that one, they worked with veteran producer Rob Schnapf, who’s got classics from Beck and Elliott Smith on his resume. (Those Lil House tracks got remixes from Panda Bear and Lunice.) Today, while getting ready to head out on tour with Mannequin Pussy and Pinkshift, Angel Du$t have surprise-released another short EP, a two-song follow-up called Bigger House.

Angel Du$t recorded the new joints “Love Is The Greatest” and “All The Way Dumb” with Schnapf, and the electronic producer Shlohmo also worked on “Love Is The Greatest.” The new songs are hooky and propulsive, but they’re also contemplative. “Love Is The Greatest” sort of sounds like a Red Hot Chili Peppers power ballad, while “All The Way Dumb” demands its own teen-movie montage. Good songs! Listen to them both below.

Bigger House is out now on Roadrunner. That Mannequin Pussy/Angel Du$t/Pinkshift tour looks incredible.