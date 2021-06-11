Hear Japanese Breakfast Sing “Be Sweet” In Simlish

June 11, 2021

News June 11, 2021 By Peter Helman

You know you’ve made it when your song is in The Sims. The long-running video game franchise has gotten artists including Snail Mail, Car Seat Headrest, and Carly Rae Jepsen to rerecord their hits in Simlish, the made-up gibberish language that all the little virtual people in the game speak. And in the trailer for the upcoming The Sims 4 Cottage Living expansion pack, which introduces new gameplay elements like farming and befriending animals, you’ll hear the sweet, sweet sounds of “Be Sweet,” the lead single from Japanese Breakfast’s great new album Jubilee, translated into the nonsense syllables of Simlish. Listen below.

The Sims 4 Cottage Living Expansion Pack is out 7/22.

