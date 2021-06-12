Foo Fighters Announce Club Show In Agoura Hills On Tuesday

News June 12, 2021 5:36 PM By Peter Helman

Foo Fighters are playing a full-capacity arena concert for the big reopening of Madison Square Garden next weekend. But before that happens, they’ll play a much smaller, more intimate show at the Agoura Hills Canyon Club in the Los Angeles area on Tuesday. Tickets, which will cost $26, are only being sold in person starting at 10AM tomorrow; attendees must provide proof of vaccination (with the last administered at least 14 days before the event) on purchase. Find more details here.

