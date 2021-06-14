Hand Habits – “motherless” & “no reply”

New Music June 14, 2021 10:20 AM By James Rettig

Hand Habits – “motherless” & “no reply”

New Music June 14, 2021 10:20 AM By James Rettig

Hand Habits’ excellent sophomore album placeholder came out two years and some change ago and Meg Duffy has been slowly building up to a follow-up, with some detours along the way. They’re in the midst of a rollout for Yes/And, a new collaborative project with the producer Joel Ford, and earlier this year they released the brief EP dirt. Today, they’re back with two new tracks that are being released as part of Sub Pop’s Singles Club. “motherless” and “no reply” are both soft and reflective and pretty sparse; the latter particularly builds a whole world out of very little. Check them out below.

“motherless” and “no reply” are part of Sub Pop Singles Club Vol. 6. You can subscribe to the club here. A new Hand Habits album, produced by Sasami Ashworth, is due out on Saddle Creek later this year.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Will To Power’s “Baby, I Love Your Way / Freebird Medley (Free Baby)”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Chicago’s “Look Away”

    11 hours ago

    Lorde – “Solar Power”

    4 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    3 days ago

    Slayyyter’s Normcore Hyperpop

    6 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest