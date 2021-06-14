Hand Habits – “motherless” & “no reply”

Hand Habits’ excellent sophomore album placeholder came out two years and some change ago and Meg Duffy has been slowly building up to a follow-up, with some detours along the way. They’re in the midst of a rollout for Yes/And, a new collaborative project with the producer Joel Ford, and earlier this year they released the brief EP dirt. Today, they’re back with two new tracks that are being released as part of Sub Pop’s Singles Club. “motherless” and “no reply” are both soft and reflective and pretty sparse; the latter particularly builds a whole world out of very little. Check them out below.

“motherless” and “no reply” are part of Sub Pop Singles Club Vol. 6. You can subscribe to the club here. A new Hand Habits album, produced by Sasami Ashworth, is due out on Saddle Creek later this year.