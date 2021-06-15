Koyo – “Diamond One” (Feat. Life’s Question’s Abby Rhine)

New Music June 15, 2021 9:38 AM By Tom Breihan

The members of the Long Island band Koyo all come from supremely heavy hardcore bands: Typecaste, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Rain Of Salvation, Hangman, Adrenaline. But rather than making the same type of music as those other bands, Koyo are dedicated to the sound of Long Island emo — which means that, yes, the Taking Back Sunday revival is now on. Last year, Koyo released their debut EP Painting Words Into Lines. Today, they’ve announced plans to release a new EP called Drives Out East next month, and they’ve also come out with a very catchy and melodic new jam.

In the new single “Diamond One,” you can hear little bits and pieces of hardcore showing through, just as you could in the early-’00s music of Long Island bands like Taking Back Sunday and the Movielife. But the song mostly works as a fast, sincere pop-punk rager. It’s pastiche, but it’s pastiche done with heart and intensity, and it doesn’t feel like a simple genre exercise.

On “Diamond One,” Typecaste’s Joey Chiaramonte trades off lead vocals with Abby Rhine, a member of the hard-as-hell Chicago band Life’s Question. (Life’s Question, by the way, released a new version of their nasty EP A Tale Of Sudden Love & Unforgettable Heartbreak at the end of last year.) Lyrically, “Diamond One” is all about forcing yourself to break out of a rut: “My mid-twenties planting fear and doubt/ If we take it in stride, we can figure it out/ And commit to every hope you could possibly conceive.” It’s a hopeful song about personal struggle, and it rocks. Check it out below.

The Drives Out East EP is out 7/6 on Triple B Records.

