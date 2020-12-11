Life’s Question are a ferocious band out of Chicago specializing in crossover thrash — which is to say they either play thrash metal with the prehistoric heft and searing intensity of a hardcore band, or they play hardcore with the technical prowess and blazing speed of a thrash metal band. On their new EP A Tale Of Sudden Love & Unforgettable Heartbreak, the guitars are processed like ’80s arena metal, and the band often turns them loose to shred. Yet a harshly bludgeoning rhythm section keeps those soaring riffs tethered to Earth, divebombing the shit out of your eardrums. It’s a blast, and you can blast off with it below.

<a href="https://bbbrecords.bandcamp.com/album/a-tale-of-sudden-love-unforgettable-heartbreak">A Tale of Sudden Love & Unforgettable Heartbreak by Life's Question</a>

A Tale Of Sudden Love & Unforgettable Heartbreak is out now on Triple B. Buy it here.