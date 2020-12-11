Stream Life’s Question’s Unstoppable New Crossover Thrash EP A Tale Of Sudden Love & Unforgettable Heartbreak

New Music December 11, 2020 2:44 PM By Chris DeVille

Stream Life’s Question’s Unstoppable New Crossover Thrash EP A Tale Of Sudden Love & Unforgettable Heartbreak

New Music December 11, 2020 2:44 PM By Chris DeVille

Life’s Question are a ferocious band out of Chicago specializing in crossover thrash — which is to say they either play thrash metal with the prehistoric heft and searing intensity of a hardcore band, or they play hardcore with the technical prowess and blazing speed of a thrash metal band. On their new EP A Tale Of Sudden Love & Unforgettable Heartbreak, the guitars are processed like ’80s arena metal, and the band often turns them loose to shred. Yet a harshly bludgeoning rhythm section keeps those soaring riffs tethered to Earth, divebombing the shit out of your eardrums. It’s a blast, and you can blast off with it below.

A Tale Of Sudden Love & Unforgettable Heartbreak is out now on Triple B. Buy it here.

Chris DeVille Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “Greatest Love Of All”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Madonna’s “Live To Tell”

    1 day ago

    Stereogum’s 60 Favorite Songs Of 2020

    4 days ago

    Taylor Swift Announces New Album evermore Out Tonight, Feat. Haim, The National, & Bon Iver

    2 days ago

    Stream Taylor Swift’s New Album evermore

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Stereogum Media