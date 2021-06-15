American Beauty – “Stage Fright” & Innerlove. – “Murder”

American Beauty – “Stage Fright” & Innerlove. – “Murder”

New Music June 15, 2021 12:59 PM By Danielle Chelosky

New Jersey’s American Beauty, who describe themselves as “emo salad with a side of light math rock dressing,” have teamed up with Long Island’s Innterlove. for a split 7″ out later this summer. Today they’ve released the lead singles, “Stage Fright” and “Murder.”

American Beauty’s “Stage Fright” quickly catapults into a grandiose pop-punk anthem after a glowing intro. It’s great for the summer, in a similar way to a lot of Origami Angel’s Gami Gang songs are, and it contrasts interestingly with Innerlove.’s “Murder,” a much slower, more defeated emo track with an intensely depressing and mysterious hook: “I hate that I let you get away with murder.”

Listen to the songs below.

The split is out 7/8 via Know Hope Records. Pre-order it here.

