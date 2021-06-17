Lingua Ignota – “Pennsylvania Furnace”

Kristin Hayter, the classically trained vocalist and multi-instrumentalist who records dark, operatic music under the name Lingua Ignota, has been busy since since releasing her stunning album Caligula in 2019. In the past year alone she’s shared experimental covers of Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Games” and Eminem’s “Kim” and dropped a glorious EP featuring renditions of works by Handel, Bach, and the Seattle hardcore band Iron Lung. And today, she’s announcing a new album.

Sinner Get Ready, out in August via the great heavy music label Sargent House, was heavily inspired by the rural Pennsylvania region where Hayter was living while the album was conceived. While her previous work brought in elements of metal and industrial music, Sinner Get Ready builds its intensity solely through the use of traditional Appalachian instruments.

Lead single “Pennsylvania Furnace,” out today, is based on the legend of an 18th-century ironmaster whose dogs drag him down to hell after he throws him into his furnace in a rage. Listen and watch the accompanying video music, directed by Hayter herself and featuring imagery of the rural Pennsylvania landscape, below.

Sinner Get Ready is out 8/6 on Sargent House.