The newly minted octogenarian is doing a virtual concert called Shadow Kingdom on July 18 at 5PM ET/2PM PT — yes, a Sunday afternoon. According to a press release, Shadow Kingdom “will showcase the artist in an intimate setting as he presents renditions of songs from his extensive and renowned body of work created especially for this event.” It will broadcast through the Veeps app. Tickets are on sale now for $25 and will include access to the performance for 48 hours afterward. I wonder how many songs from on sale now for $25 and will include access to the performance for 48 hours afterward.”

I wonder how many songs from our 80th birthday tribute will be performed.