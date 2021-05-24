80 Artists Pick Their Favorite Bob Dylan Song For Bob Dylan’s 80th Birthday

Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah: "Only A Pawn In Their Game," 1964 Spotify

The first time I heard the song, I was maybe 16 or 17 years old. I was immediately impacted by it. I was born and raised in New Orleans, and some of the energies he’s speaking to in this piece are pretty prevalent in that environment. I found a lot of synergy between the things he was speaking to and the things my grandfather and his peers and a lot of the other folks in my neighborhood would say about their experiences. At that point, those things had also crossed into my lifetime. The first time I had a police officer pull a gun on me, I was walking home from school. I was about 13 years old. The song broke down that cognitive dissonance that can easily be created in this country, where you think only people who look like you have your perspective or can see your experience.



I heard those things coming out of the mouth of a person where, if you put me in a lineup next to him, you might arguably say we had completely contrasting experiences. But here it was that this person was able to see what those people were enduring in that moment and took some agency in being clear that that wasn’t the right way.



We speak a lot about the types of impediments that exist in the maintenance of white supremacy and also the maintenance of the institution of whiteness and the institution of anti-Blackness in this country, but the frame Dylan created for it is, I think, a very necessary one to consider. Which is: What does it do to the man that is carrying out the most abhorrent and horrible tenets of it? The Southern politician or the sheriff, he speaks about all of them getting paid and this person guiled into being their agent. If you actually look at the experiences of the people that that person is terrorizing, they are going through more similar things than anyone in this situation. The Southern white person who says he hates a Black person and decides he’s going to murder that person — if he actually takes a closer look at his life reality and the reality of the Black person who’s scratching for freedom and to have the types of life we are promised in the American republic, those two people’s experiences of living in resource deserts or being food insecure are actually the closest together. But because we’ve created this energy in this place, they view each other as nemeses.



To hear that as a 17-year-old kid, it sparked so much thought. We don’t talk about what racism actually does to the person who decides they’re going to impose that on other people, what it does to their humanity. How it reduces them. For him to make it plain and clear that the person who was murdered, who was seeking out light and taking agency to subvert the energies that impede human beings from progress, was lowered as a king, and that person that took it upon themselves to assassinate this person for this institution of whiteness — when they go into the ground nobody remembers them. Nobody says their name again. Even on a spiritual level, there’s a lesson there as well. What are you choosing to champion?



It bears consideration for us to also look at the notion of killing-at-a-distance that has been built in the West. The notion of hiding while terrorizing or killing. He references in the song, “A bullet from the back of a bush” or hiding beneath a hood, but I think there’s an interesting correlation between the full history of this country and those energies. It’s not lost on me that when the Boston Tea Party happened, these folks dressed up and feigned being Natives so they wouldn’t bear the consequences of their actions. I don’t know what the root of that energy is. To me, when a man decides he’s going to hide his face to do something as heartbreaking as murdering another man, it tells you that the man knows the action is wrong.



All in all, as a teenager looking at the picture of Bob Dylan on the cover of The Times They Are A-Changin’, and basically seeing another kid, another teenager, that had the ability to see these things, in that moment — to be able to see me — is something that engendered him to me. I will always be grateful for him. He’s one of the pillars of my musical life, because of his willingness to speak truth and be morally upright during his experience in this place.



The first song I actually heard of his was “The Times They Are A-Changin.'” My grandfather used to do this thing where he’d play one or two tracks from a record, then switch the record out — much like Millennials and Gen Z now after the iPod, but this was a man doing it on an actual record player. I was familiar with Dylan’s work; my mom used to play Blonde On Blonde. But this song actually touched me. I had my Walkman CD player and I went to Louisiana Music Factory in New Orleans and I bought a bunch of Coltrane records and I saw this Dylan record and remembered my grandfather having it. He had passed away at the time, so I bought it to see what it was he saw in it. Once I got to “Only A Pawn In Their Game,” I understood. He must’ve felt the same way about Dylan. He was born in 1933. Medgar Evers was a peer of his and Dylan’s. I’m sure he was affected by that and felt seen by Dylan as well. How cool is that? That I had the same experience that my grandfather had when I was born in ’83 and he was born in ’33. It speaks to the power of Dylan’s contribution.



There’s a record I made in 2010 that was fully inspired by some of those records I got as a teenager. It was our equivalent to the same energy of The Times They Are A-Changin’. We recorded it in the same space where John Coltrane recorded so many great records, and a lot of the music was coming explicitly out of — not just in terms of the subject matter, but also the textural elements of what Coltrane and Dylan were doing in those recordings I got as a teenager. That record, Yesterday You Said Tomorrow, would not exist if not for what he had contributed not just to my musical life but also my life in building the courage requisite to actually speak to these things. I don’t think I would have the same type of ire if I had not been exposed to Dylan as a child.



As told to Stereogum