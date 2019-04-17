Bob Dylan Makes Rare Onstage Statement To Address Fans Taking Photos: “We Can Either Play Or We Can Pose, Okay?”

Bob Dylan hasn’t been one to incorporate stage banter in recent years. He rarely even speaks to introduce the band. But that changed last night when someone broke his “no photos” policy at his show in Vienna, Austria. After singing one verse of “Blowin’ in the Wind,” Dylan stopped and said to the audience: “Take pictures or don’t take pictures. We can either play or we can pose. Okay?”

Before making this statement, he mumbled something about “pictures” into the mic and then stumbled and almost fell onstage. There’s a pause before he and his band go into “It Takes A Lot To Laugh, It Takes A Train To Cry.” Dylan left the stage after that and the band closed the show with an instrumental version of “Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues.” Watch it all happen below.

At the beginning of the month, Dylan announced the opening of his new whiskey distillery. I wonder if he’ll allow photos there!