Margo Price – “Two Headed Dog” (Roky Erickson Cover)

The troubled Texan psychedelic rock legend and 13th Floor Elevators leader Roky Erickson died in 2019, and next month, many of his admirers will salute him by covering his songs. The forthcoming tribute compilation May The Circle Remain Unbroken: A Tribute To Roky Erickson features Erickson covers from people like Jeff Tweedy, Neko Case, Ty Segall, Lucinda Williams, and Chelsea Wolfe, as well as motherfucking Billy Gibbons from ZZ Top. Today, we get to hear rootsy country star Margo Price get busy with one of Erickson’s greatest contributions to the weird-rock canon.

Erickson recorded the howling hard-rock freakout “Two-Headed Dog” as the B-side of his 1975 cover of Buddy Holly’s “Starry Eyes.” Sir Douglas Quintet’s Doug Sahm produced the song and played lead guitar. It’s a freaked-out, hallucinatory song that may have been inspired by sci-fi, and its lyrics are pure bugged-out surrealism: “Two headed dog! Two-headed dog! I’ve been working at the Kremlin with a two-headed dog!”

There’s no way Margo Price’s cover could be that insane, but she’s made it rock convincingly hard, and it’s cool hearing someone make a song this weird sound smoky. If anything, Price’s take on “Two-Headed Dog” sounds something like what might’ve happened if Stevie Nick’s career had taken some strange turns in the late ’70s. Check out Price’s cover and Erickson’s original below.

May The Circle Remain Unbroken: A Tribute To Roky Erickson is out 7/17 on Light In The Attic.