Tyler, The Creator’s New Album Call Me If You Get Lost Out Next Week
Tyler, The Creator returned with the short but impressive single “LUMBERJACK” yesterday. (Technically, he returned with the even shorter “SIDE STREET” a couple days earlier, but we didn’t post it because we thought it was a teaser and not a song. Oops!) Now he’s confirmed the inevitable: A new album, his first since 2019’s Grammy-winning IGOR, is coming soon. It’s called Call Me If You Get Lost — yes, the same phrase that was paired with the phone number 1-855-444-8888 on Tyler’s recent billboards — and it’s out in just eight days, on the very busy release date of 6/25. No tracklist is available yet, but you can pre-order it here.