Tyler, The Creator returned with the short but impressive single “LUMBERJACK” yesterday. (Technically, he returned with the even shorter “SIDE STREET” a couple days earlier, but we didn’t post it because we thought it was a teaser and not a song. Oops!) Now he’s confirmed the inevitable: A new album, his first since 2019’s Grammy-winning IGOR, is coming soon. It’s called Call Me If You Get Lost — yes, the same phrase that was paired with the phone number 1-855-444-8888 on Tyler’s recent billboards — and it’s out in just eight days, on the very busy release date of 6/25. No tracklist is available yet, but you can pre-order it here.

