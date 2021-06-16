Tyler, The Creator – “LUMBERJACK”

Tyler, The Creator has released a new single called “LUMBERJACK.” The rapper’s most recent album, IGOR, came out in 2019. Outside of a pair of outtakes and a Coca-Cola ad jingle, he hasn’t put out any other music.

Tyler first started teasing new material last week with some billboards that went up in select cities, advertising a phone number alongside the phrase CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST. The voicemail for that number played a long, rambling message that ends with the phrase: “Tyler’s mama crazy.” Earlier this week, he put out a teaser video called “SIDE STREET.”

Listen to “LUMBERJACK” below.

And here’s the “LUMBERJACK” teaser visual and the aforementioned “SIDE STREET” one: