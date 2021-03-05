Tyler, The Creator – “Tell Me How”

Tyler, The Creator contributed a new song to a Coca-Cola ad last month. Today, he’s putting out that song as a standalone track. It’s called “Tell Me How” and it’s the first solo music he’s released since a pair of IGOR outtakes at the end of 2019.

“mannnn thanks coca cola for reallll big love for the opportunity i was like ehh idk but then i fucking ran with it,” Tyler wrote in a tweet back when the ad debuted. “commercials need sounds like this, thanksssss.”

Check it out below.