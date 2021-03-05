Tyler, The Creator – “Tell Me How”

New Music March 5, 2021 12:11 AM By James Rettig

Tyler, The Creator – “Tell Me How”

New Music March 5, 2021 12:11 AM By James Rettig

Tyler, The Creator contributed a new song to a Coca-Cola ad last month. Today, he’s putting out that song as a standalone track. It’s called “Tell Me How” and it’s the first solo music he’s released since a pair of IGOR outtakes at the end of 2019.

“mannnn thanks coca cola for reallll big love for the opportunity i was like ehh idk but then i fucking ran with it,” Tyler wrote in a tweet back when the ad debuted. “commercials need sounds like this, thanksssss.”

Check it out below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Heart’s “Alone”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Bob Seger’s “Shakedown”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: U2’s “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”

    9 hours ago

    Taylor Swift Calls Out “Lazy, Deeply Sexist” Ginny And Georgia Joke

    4 days ago

    St. Vincent – “Pay Your Way In Pain”

    1 day ago

    more from New Music

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest