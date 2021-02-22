Tyler, The Creator Scores Coke Commercial

Tyler, The Creator is always popping up in one place or another, and that remained true in recent months. He appeared on songs by Channel Tres and Brent Faiyaz. He talked about how he was going to vote for the first time and encouraged his followers to do the same. In September, he joined up with Iggy Pop and A$AP Rocky to appear in a Gucci ad directed by Harmony Korine. Now he’s back, and it’s with another commercial.

Last night, Tyler took to Twitter to share a new Coca-Cola spot that featured new music from him. He tweeted: “mannnn thanks coca cola for reallll big love for the opportunity i was like ehh idk but then i fucking ran with it. commercials need sounds like this, thanksssss.” He also mentioned that’s him playing flute in the beginning of the track.

As for the commercial/song itself, it’s a two minute ad with plenty of room to showcase the track Tyler made. It’s a dance-y piece of music that soundtracks various people in various situations taking a sip of Coke and bursting into movement. Check it out below.

I PROVIDED COCA-COLA WITH ALL THE SOUNDS FOR THIS =) : https://t.co/0AWijLVsay — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) February 21, 2021