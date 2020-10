Iggy Pop, A$AP Rocky, and Tyler, The Creator all star in a new ad campaign for Gucci, which was directed by Harmony Korine and, per GQ, was filmed back in February. All three of them descend on a stylish house wearing Gucci clothes and dance around, soundtracked by Cerrone’s 1977 fantasia “Supernature.” Iggy Pop’s pet cockatoo Biggy also makes an appearance.

Iggy was also featured in a Gucci campaign last fall.

Check it out below.