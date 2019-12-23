Tyler, The Creator Shares IGOR Outtakes “Best Interest” & “Group B”

Back in May, Tyler, The Creator returned with IGOR, the followup to 2017’s Flower Boy. The album ranked on our list of the best albums of 2019, which makes it good news that it turns out there’s some leftover material from the sessions.

Today, Tyler took to Twitter to unveil two outtakes from Igor. The first, “Best Interest,” comes with a DIY-ish video of Tyler lip-syncing on a boat; according to his tweets, it was fairly spontaneous and he was later shocked to find it synced up perfectly with the song. “I also have some raps, here ya go,” he continued before sharing a second track titled “Group B.”

Both songs have a light, soulful touch to them — particularly “Best Interest,” which is primarily driven by a high-pitched vocal hook before Tyler’s verse comes in later on, and altogether pairs nicely with the image of people cruising through swamps on a sunny day boat ride. “Group B” is a bit more of a straightforward rap track, Tyler rhyming over a chopped-up but lilting sample. Check them out below.

Igor is out now on Columbia.