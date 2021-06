Grimes shared a snippet of a new song during the livestream launch event for the Grimes Metaverse Server on Discord. The track is purportedly called “Shinigami Eyes,” a reference to Death Note and also the brief period of time we thought she got experimental eye surgery.

Grimes’ most recent album, Miss Anthropocene, came out last year. Earlier this year, she announced she had signed to Columbia Records.

Listen to the snippet below.