The Forms – “Southern Ocean”

New Music June 22, 2021 1:36 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Queens-based duo the Forms, aka Alex Tween and Matt Walsh, have returned with their first material since 2011’s EP Derealization, which featured the National, Dirty Projectors, Pattern Is Movement, and Craig Wedren. New single “Southern Ocean,” out today, was recorded by Steve Albini, who worked on Icarus and their self-titled.

“Southern Ocean” radiates an energy similar to Panda Bear; the vocals are eccentric and playful, while the soundscape is bright and upbeat. It’s more pop than it is indie rock, with a bit of post-punk and synthwave thrown in. Listen to “Southern Ocean” below.

