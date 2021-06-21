T-Pain Says He Was Depressed For Years After Usher Told Him He “Fucked Up Music For Real Singers”

News June 21, 2021 8:25 PM By Ryan Leas

T-Pain Says He Was Depressed For Years After Usher Told Him He “Fucked Up Music For Real Singers”

News June 21, 2021 8:25 PM By Ryan Leas

Tomorrow, Netflix is dropping a new eight-part series called This Is Pop. It features interviews with a whole array of superstars from throughout different years and definitions of pop music — ABBA, Shania Twain, Chuck D, Orville Peck, Backstreet Boys, and Blur are all represented, as are many other iconic names. Also included is a pretty sad story about Usher telling T-Pain he “fucked up music” and the fallout for T-Pain.

In a new preview clip featuring an interview with T-Pain, a story about him and Usher and on a plane comes up. T-Pain catches himself for a moment, exhales, turns to the side looking like he’s about to cry. He then remembers a time he was sitting in first class sitting on a flight to the 2013 BET Awards, when a flight attendant woke him and told him Usher wanted to speak to him in the back of the plane. That’s when Usher criticized T-Pain’s contribution to pop, claiming his popularization of Auto-Tune “fucked up music for real singers.” T-Pain then says he went into a long depression after that conversation. Here’s the story in full:

I got up and went back and was like “How’s everything going?” Quick small talk, no big deal. He was like “I want to tell you something, man.” I was like, “What’s good?” He sounded real concerned. He was like, “Man, you kinda fucked up music.” I didn’t understand. Usher was my friend. He was like, “Nah, man, you really fucked up music for real singers.” Literally at that point, I couldn’t listen. Is he right? Did I fuck this up? Did I fuck up music? That is the very moment — I don’t think I even realized this for a long time — that’s the very moment that started a four-year depression for me.

You can watch the clip itself below.

Ryan Leas Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Phil Collins’ “Two Hearts”

    22 hours ago

    The Number Ones: Bobby Brown’s “My Prerogative”

    4 days ago

    Lorde Reveals Solar Power Release Date, Tracklist, Tour

    16 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    3 days ago

    Bon Iver, Bon Iver Turns 10

    5 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest