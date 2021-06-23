Britney Spears Calls For End To “Abusive” Conservatorship In Impassioned Court Speech

Britney Spears addressed the court directly today in the latest hearing surrounding her controversial conservatorship. “I’ve been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized. I just want my life back,” Spears said during a remote hearing, the New York Times reports. She said she wants the conservatorship to end without having to be evaluated. “I am not here to be anyone’s slave.”

“I am not happy, I can’t sleep. I’m so angry, it’s insane. And I’m depressed,” the 39-year-old pop star continued, according to The Independent. “The last time I spoke to you [Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny] … made me feel like I was dead. I am telling you again because I am not lying … so maybe you can understand the depth and the degree and the damages … I deserve changes.”

“I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” Spears went on. “I have an IUD inside of myself so that I don’t get pregnant, but [my team doesn’t] want me to have any more children … All I would honestly like to sue my family [and] share my story with the world. I haven’t done anything in the world to deserve this treatment. It’s not OK to force me to do anything I don’t want to do.”

“My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship, including my management … they should be in jail,” Spears added. “I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I don’t feel like I can live a full life. In the meantime, I want this therapist to come to my home, I’m not willing to go to Westlake… They set me up by sending me to the most exposed places. I need your help.”

As the Times reported yesterday, confidential court records revealed that Spears has asked for changes to her conservatorship early and often. “She articulated she feels the conservatorship has become an oppressive and controlling tool against her,” one investigator wrote in a previously unreleased 2016 report. “She is ‘sick of being taken advantage of’ and she said she is the one working and earning her money but everyone around her is on her payroll.” In 2019, Spears told the court that she felt the conservatorship made her perform against her will and forced her to stay at a mental health facility.

Spears was placed in a conservatorship in 2008 following a series of public meltdowns. The court-appointed arrangement means that her professional and personal lives have largely been managed by her father, Jamie Spears. Her father temporarily stepped down as her conservator in 2019 following some health issues. He has since been reinstated, though a judge did approve a corporate fiduciary, the Bessemer Trust, to serve as a co-conservator over the Britney estate alongside her father, as Spears requested.

But according to court records obtained by the Times, Spears has also consistently questioned her father’s role as the conservator. Her father, who is a recovering alcoholic, has been accused of “verbal abuse, tirades, inappropriate behavior and alcoholic relapses” in legal letters dating back to 2010. Samuel D. Ingham III, Spears’ court-appointed lawyer, has repeatedly requested that her father no longer run her conservatorship. In 2014, he told the court that it was not taking Spears’ concerns seriously. Last year, Ingham filed papers that said Britney “is vehemently opposed to this effort by her father to keep her legal struggle hidden away in the closet as a family secret.”

Spears’ struggles with her conservatorship were brought further into the public eye following the release of the documentary Framing Britney Spears earlier this year.