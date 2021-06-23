Colleen Green – “I Wanna Be A Dog”

New Music June 23, 2021 10:07 AM By James Rettig

It’s been six long years since Colleen Green released her bubblegummy slacker-rock classic I Want To Grow Up. The California musician put out a low-key EP in 2016 and covered Blink-182’s Dude Ranch in full a few years after that. But today she’s announcing her first full-length since 2015. It’s called Cool and it’ll be out in September.

Lead single “I Wanna Be A Dog” picks up right where she left off, chugging and wordy and ever so wise. “Never met any man that I could call my best friend/ All day I laid around alone and waited for someone I knew to get home,” she sings on it. “There’s gotta be a better way I can relate/ I’m just trying to be understood/ And all I really want is somebody to tell me that I’m good.”

Watch a video for the track below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Someone Else”
02 “I Wanna Be A Dog”
03 “Posi Vibes”
04 “Highway”
05 “Natural Chorus”
06 “You Don’t Exist”
07 “It’s Nice To Be Nice”
08 “How much Should You Love A Husband?”
09 “I Believe In Love”
10 “Pressure To Cum”

Cool is out 9/10 via Hardly Art. Pre-order it here.

