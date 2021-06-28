Long before Richard Marx got unexpectedly political on Twitter and even riled up a few insane right-wing senators, he had a long and fruitful career as a pop songwriter. From his early days making adult-contemporary hits in the late ’80s and early ’90s, through to co-writing some very famous songs for other artists, Marx has seen the music industry from a lot of different angles. We know Marx has no problem speaking his mind online — and now he’s doing the same in book form.

Marx has a new memoir called Stories To Tell coming out next week. In it, he traces all those decades in the music business. As the title promises, Marx has plenty of experiences and tales to relay. One of them includes teaming up with NSYNC during their heyday, to help make what would become one of the boy band’s signature songs. Ahead of Stories To Tell‘s release next week, we have an excerpt from Marx’s book about the time he spent working with NSYNC. Check it out below.

***

“This I Promise You”

In 2000, I got a call from an executive at Jive Records.

“Hey Richard, how’s it going? I’m calling to see if you might have a song for NSYNC.”

NSYNC was massively popular at this point, having sold about 8 million copies of their first CD in America alone. I was bummed because at first I didn’t think I had anything that was right. Losing an opportunity to work with the biggest group in the country at the moment would have been a major mistake, so I really racked my brain and went through a ton of old material to see if there was anything worth dusting off for them.

I soon remembered that I had recently written a song for a girl group made up of three Latina sisters. I had seen them perform at a wedding reception, and while nobody else in the room paid them any attention, I was blown away by their voices and stage presence. I had a few meetings with them and their father and had hoped I could sign them to a record deal and produce them. But the “business” part of it got way more complicated than it needed to, and I walked away from the idea.

In the midst of our discussions, however, it became clear that material was needed for them to record. So, I put on my songwriter hat and wrote a ballad that utilized three-part vocal harmony, with a mid-tempo groove (for those unfamiliar with music theory, that basically means: not too slow but not too fast), called “This I Promise You.” Due to the complications with the contractual stuff with them, the song never went further than my own archive.

I went to my music room and found the demo. Listening to the song again, I knew it was perfect for NSYNC, and the next morning I sent it to the executive at Jive. He called a few days later and said, “We all love it, and the group loves it, and Justin Timberlake suggested that we get you to produce it. Are you interested?”