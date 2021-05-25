Sen. Rand Paul Says Richard Marx Is Inciting Violent Attacks Against Him

Richard Marx, whose song “Hold On To The Nights” recently appeared in our Number Ones column, has become a big Twitter presence in recent years, and he takes clear delight in dunking on right-wingers. On Sunday, in response to Paul’s statement that he wasn’t going to get a COVID-19 vaccination, Marx tweeted, “If I ever meet Rand Paul’s neighbor I’m going to hug him and buy him as many drinks as he can consume.” (In a 2017 fight over yard maintenance, Paul’s neighbor Rene Boucher tackled him and broke six of his ribs, which resulted in a 30-day prison sentence.)

I’ll say it again: If I ever meet Rand Paul’s neighbor I’m going to hug him and buy him as many drinks as he can consume. — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) May 23, 2021

Yesterday, Fox News reported that a package showed up at Paul’s house yesterday. It had white powder, a picture of Paul in a neck brace, and a note that said, “I’ll finish what your neighbor started you motherfucker.” In a statement to Politico, Paul said:

I take these threats immensely seriously. As a repeated target of violence, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to encourage violence against me and my family. Just this weekend Richard Marx called for violence against me and now we receive this powder filled letter.

On Twitter, Marx has been laughing off the idea that he had anything to do with any threats on Rand Paul’s life.

If a wise-crack about Rand Paul’s neighbor is “incitement of violence” what is this, Eric? Encouraging violence towards a 70 year old actor by a sitting US Senator is cool with you? You desperate, disingenuous moron. https://t.co/mlUV0vVOSK https://t.co/tjFuFR2UlF — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) May 25, 2021

Yeah, Robby. I’m the only person on Twitter who’s ever referenced Rand Paul’s neighbor. Must have been me. This was also a day after that traitor made a public showing of refusing the vaccine. Also, you’re a grown man still using “Robby” so I’m not surprised you’re an idiot. https://t.co/WzhstQ3h5h — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) May 25, 2021

You know who actually put multiple people’s lives at potential risk? https://t.co/WyxuTka0Iz — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) May 25, 2021

