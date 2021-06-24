Ethan P. Flynn – “Television Show (Live)” (Feat. Black Country, New Road)

London musician Ethan P. Flynn has been in the orbit of Black Country, New Road for a while now. Today the two acts have released their first official collaboration, a live version of “Television Show” from Flynn’s 2020 debut mixtape B-Sides And Rarities Volume One. Fans of the volatile and ambitious post-rock sound hear on BCNR’s debut For The First Time will probably enjoy this one. It’s a slow-burn rock ballad fleshed out with glorious horns, centered on Flynn’s quivering Spencer-Krug-esque warble. By the halfway mark, it has erupted into chaos.

Flynn offered this statement: “We’ve always spoken about doing something like this. We thought ‘Television Show’ could be a funny one to do because the 2016 version is really electronic. We wrote the new section on the rehearsal day then tracked the thing completely live the day after. The rest is history.” And here’s Black Country, New Road: “”Ethan is one of the best song writers in the world and is an awesome guy. We’ve known him for a few years and it’s been a privilege to work with him. We’re all fans of his work and know he’ll go on to do many more great things. Birdsong remains.”

Watch Maxwell Granger’s live studio footage of the collab below, where you can also find the original version of “Television Show.”

B-Sides And Rarities Volume One is out now on Young.