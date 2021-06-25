Tyler, The Creator’s new album Call Me If You Get Lost is out now. It’s his first full-length since 2019’s Grammy-winning IGOR. There’s only been one proper single from the album, “Lumberjack,” though there have been a good deal of teaser videos that featured snippets of songs from the album.

Call Me If You Get Lost has guest appearances from Pharrell Williams, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, Ty Dolla $ign, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Domo Genesis, 42 Dugg, Teezo Touchdown, Brent Faiyaz, Fana Hues, and DAISY WORLD. Stream the album below.

Call Me If You Get Lost is out now via Columbia.