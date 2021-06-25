Willow – “Lipstick”

By Danielle Chelosky

A lot of artists are pivoting to pop-punk. This is undeniable, mostly because of Travis Barker’s seemingly undying mission to collaborate with as many musicians as possible. Willow Smith, whose artist name is just Willow, is probably the most famous artist he’s taken on.

Willow was once known for a soft R&B sound — a groovy, Urban Outfitters kind of aesthetic that led to her hit “Wait A Minute!” becoming massive. Her recent “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l” was a big shift in her music, probably even bigger than MGK’s.

Now she’s back with another new one called “Lipstick” and it shows that her new record lately i feel EVERYTHING is not all generic, Travis Barker-driven pop-punk. It’s a dark, menacing anthem with eerie harmonies, and the lyrics are just as bizarre: “I think we live in a labyrinth/ That was created by my mind.” It’s a stark contrast from “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l.” Listen to it below.

lately i feel EVERYTHING arrives 7/16 via RocNation and MSFTSMusic.

