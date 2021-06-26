Watch Miley Cyrus Sing A Madonna Medley In Stand By You Pride Special
Miley Cyrus’ Pride concert special Stand By You, filmed at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville earlier this month, is streaming on Peacock now. Cyrus shared a video of herself covering Cher’s “Believe” as a teaser earlier this week, and the full special features a number of other covers like Cyndi Lauper’s “True Colors,” Pat Benatar’s “We Belong,” ABBA’s “Dancing Queen,” the Chicks’ “Cowboy Take Me Away,” the Pretenders’ “I’ll Stand By You,” and George Michael’s “Freedom,” plus special guests Little Big Town, Brothers Osborne, and Maren Morris. Below, you can watch clips of Cyrus performing a medley of Madonna songs including “Music,” “Express Yourself,” and “Like A Prayer” and covering Blondie’s “Heart Of Glass” with Mickey Guyton.