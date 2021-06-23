Watch Miley Cyrus Cover Cher’s “Believe” From Stand By You Pride Special

News June 23, 2021 12:00 PM By James Rettig

Miley Cyrus, queen of covers. Since the pandemic, the pop star has taken her cover game to the next level, stepping up to cover the likes of Queen and Bikini Kill and Hole and many more. Just yesterday, we heard Cyrus cover Metallica for their upcoming Blacklist covers collection.

And today, Cyrus has shared a video of her covering Cher’s “Believe” for a Pride Month special called Stand By You, which will start streaming on Peacock at the end of the week. The hour-long special will also feature Cyrus covering “True Colors,” “We Belong,” “Dancing Queen,” and a Madonna medley. Watch her cover “Believe” below.

