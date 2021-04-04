Watch Miley Cyrus Cover Queen At NCAA Final Four Concert
Miley Cyrus has spent the past year morphing into a covers artist, all while putting out some decent music of her own. Last night, Cyrus was the featured performer at the NCAA Final Four basketball tournament and she trotted out some previously performed covers, including ones of Blondie and Stevie Nicks, and did two new ones. This time around she took on Queen, singing some of “Don’t Stop Me Now” and sports game mainstay “We Will Rock You.” Check out video of both below.