Watch Miley Cyrus Cover Bikini Kill At Super Bowl Pregame Show

Cyrus also did quite a few other covers during her set, including previously-performed ones like “Jolene” and “Heart Of Glass.” She did Nine Inch Nails’ “Head Like A Hole,” which she previously sang an alternate-reality version of as Ashley O in an episode of Black Mirror. And she did Bikini Kill’s “Rebel Girl.”

When asked about Cyrus seven years ago, Bikini Kill’s Kathleen Hanna said…

“If [Miley Cyrus] says she’s a feminist, then who I am to stop her? I’m not the feminist police. I don’t get to determine that. I’m happy that young women are embracing that term, for whatever reason it means to them. Maybe for her it’s about freedom of sexuality and freedom of expression. For other people, it’s about ending oppression against everyone, not just women, but you’re starting from a woman’s perspective because that’s what you’re interested in.”

And she later reached out to the pop star to collaborate after Cyrus posted some vintage Bikini Kill photos on Instagram.

Watch clips of Cyrus performing “Rebel Girl” and other songs below.

HEY MILEY! SHE IS HERE 🤘🏼 Miley Cyrus Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/VAqevGxaNJ — Miley Nation (@MileyNation13) February 7, 2021

BAD KARMA X BAD REPUTATION Miley Cyrus and Joan Jett performing at #SuperBowl #TikTokTailgate pic.twitter.com/Rn2nCQubqq — Miley Nation (@MileyNation13) February 7, 2021

SETLIST:

“Mickey” (Toni Basil Cover)

“Prisoner”

“Night Crawling” (w/ Billy Idol)

“White Wedding” (Billy Idol Cover) (w/ Billy Idol)

“Heart Of Glass” (Blondie Cover)

“Head Like A Hole” (Nine Inch Nails Cover”

“High”

“Nothing Breaks Like A Broken Heart”

“Jolene” (Dolly Parton Cover)

“Midnight Sky”

“Bad Karma” (w/ Joan Jett)

“Bad Reputation” (Joan Jett And The Blackhearts Cover) (w/ Joan Jett)

“I Hate Myself For Loving You” (Joan Jett And The Blackhearts Cover) (w/ Joan Jett)

“Rebel Girl” (Bikini Kill Cover)

“Angels Like You”

“We Can’t Stop”

“Plastic Hearts”

“Party In The USA”

“Wrecking Ball”

“The Climb”