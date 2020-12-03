Watch Miley Cyrus Cover Hole’s “Doll Parts”

If you thought the Miley Cyrus covers onslaught might have slowed down following the release of her new album Plastic Hearts last week, you were wrong. Cyrus was a guest on The Howard Stern Show recently and she broke out a brand-new cover of Hole’s Live Through This classic “Doll Parts.” “No one’s heard me do it, I’d never heard me do it until yesterday,” Cyrus said when asked about the track. Stern introduced the song as “one of his favorite songs Courtney Love did.”

This joins Cyrus’ long string of 2020 covers which has included tracks by Pearl Jam, the Cranberries, the Cardigans, the Cure, Hall & Oates, and Billie Eilish. She is also reportedly working on a Metallica covers album.

Watch Cyrus take on “Doll Parts” below.