Watch Miley Cyrus Cover The Cranberries, The Cardigans, The Cure, & More

Miley Cyrus loves covers. She’s spent the last few months showing up at basically any virtual event that will have her, doing tracks by Blondie, Pink Floyd, The Beatles, and more. This weekend was particularly bountiful for those who enjoy Cyrus covers.

On Friday, she revived her Backyard Sessions performance series for a new edition of MTV Unplugged, where she and her band covered the Cardigans’ “Communication,” Britney Spears’ “Gimme More,” Pearl Jam’s “Just Breathe,” Nico’s “These Days,” and the Velvet Underground’s “Sweet Jane.” Not all of those covers have made their way online yet, though if you have a cable subscription you can watch the whole episode now.

And on Saturday night, Cyrus performed as part of the Save Our Stages festival that was put on as a benefit for the National Independent Venue Association’s Emergency Relief Fund. At the empty Los Angeles spot Whisky a Go Go, she covered The Cranberries’ “Zombie” and the Cure’s “Boys Don’t Cry.”

Check out all those performances below.