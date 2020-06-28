Watch Miley Cyrus Cover The Beatles In An Empty Rose Bowl Stadium

Miley Cyrus has become the music industry’s go-to for classic rock covers. In recent months, she’s covered Led Zeppelin, the Doors, and Pink Floyd. Now, she’s covered the Beatles’ “Help!” for a new performance that aired yesterday as part of Global Citizen’s Global Goal: Unite For Our Future livestream event.

It was shot at a completely empty Rose Bowl Stadium, and Cyrus stands in the middle of the football field on a giant stage set-up that spells out HELP! as she performs from the dot in the exclamation mark.

“During this time of COVID-19, we are coming together in a different way…we are uniting with the goal of ensuring EVERYONE has access to the solutions to end this pandemic,” Cyrus tweeted. “I dedicated this performance to everyone who is working tirelessly for testing, treatments and vaccines so all of us can come together in places like this empty stadium…. I can’t wait to be together again.”

Previously, Cyrus recorded a cover of “Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds” with the Flaming Lips.

Watch her “Help!” performance below.