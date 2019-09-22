Watch Miley Cyrus Cover Pink Floyd And Led Zeppelin At iHeartRadio Fest

Miley Cyrus performed at the iHeartRadio Festival in Las Vegas last night, her first show since she got divorced from Liam Hemsworth. (Though she did sing at the MTV Video Music Awards a few weeks ago, doing “Slide Away,” her new single inspired by the split.)

The 8-song set contained two covers: one of Pink Floyd’s “Comfortably Numb” and another of Led Zeppelin’s “Black Dog,” the latter of which she’s done a couple times at other festival appearances this summer.

The Pink Floyd cover was brand-new, however, as was her rendition of “Don’t Call Me An Angel,” the Charlie’s Angels movie theme song that came out last week and also features Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey. She only did a little bit of that last one. You can watch video from the performance below.