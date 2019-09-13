Finally, we get to hear the long-awaited, yet anomalous, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Lana Del Rey collaboration! And it’s being shared along with video, which Miley hinted at earlier this week via Twitter.

When we learned that Charlie’s Angels reboot had recruited some of the biggest names in pop music for its theme song back in June via the preview, I speculated that because of the rather frightening xylophone-esque melody, it was difficult and nerve-wracking to imagine Miley, Lana, and Ari jam-packed onto one song. The trailer for the Charlie’s Angels reboot was also unhelpful in picturing what might be offered by this alliance. Each possess such unique vocal abilities, that this felt unimaginable.

The video itself — solely because Lana is involved — is already elevated. It was also directed by Hanna Lux Davis, and she’s already directed a ton of Ari’s videos (as well as Kacey Musgrave’s stellar “High Horse” video). However, considering the unwoke status Victoria’s Secret has engendered, the getup the girls are wearing in this video — complete with angel wings — feels a bit remote. But we’re here for an absolute powerhouse of vocal dynamics!

Listen to “Don’t Call Me Angel” below.

Charlie’s Angels opens 11/15 in theaters.