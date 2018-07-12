Kacey Musgraves – “High Horse” Video

If you’ve been reading this site in the past couple months, you might have noticed we’re big fans of Kacey Musgraves’ latest album Golden Hour. Advance singles like “Space Cowboy” and “High Horse” ranked as some of our favorite songs in their respective weeks. And upon Golden Hour’s release, we named it Album Of The Week and interviewed Musgraves; it sat near the top on our list of the best albums of the year so far. It’s been a big year for her in general: Amidst all the acclaim for Golden Hour, Musgraves took late night by storm, playing Fallon, Colbert, Corden, and Seth Meyers, while also making her SNL debut.

It’s felt like Musgraves has been deservedly everywhere this year, and along the way she’s also released some videos for these beloved new Golden Hour songs. “Space Cowboy” and “Butterflies” were the first tracks we heard from the album, and they were also the first to receive the video treatment. Now, Musgraves is back with another one to accompany the Golden Hour standout “High Horse.”

Directed by Hannah Lux Davis — who’s also worked with big pop names like Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, and Halsey — the “High Horse” video is of a piece with the visual flair and retro-leaning aesthetic that Musgraves generally favors. Fitting for the song’s disco-country hybrid, the video takes place in a ’70s office, complete with plastic-sheen chocolate donuts and cigarettes in the break room, with Musgraves musing into a mirrorball-styled pen about all the assholes surrounding her. From there, the mirrorball pen turns to a mirrorball microphone as Musgraves escapes into a slightly more contemporary daydream featuring a nightclub with karaoke. Check it out below.

Golden Hour is out now via MCA Nashville. Musgraves is about to wrap up her stint opening for Harry Styles — during which the pair duetted on a cover of Shania Twain’s “You’re Still The One” — and you’ll soon be able to catch her on her own headlining tour this fall.