Watch Kacey Musgraves Perform “Rainbow” On Seth Meyers

In the last few months, Kacey Musgraves has done a live performance on pretty much every television show that will allow it. She’s hit up Saturday Night Live, Fallon, Colbert, Ellen, and Corden, and last night she was on Late Night With Seth Meyers. The abundance of TV performances is a little ridiculous, but it’s also a testament to just how many good songs there are on her new album Golden Hour that I don’t even mind.

For Meyers, she performed Golden Hour closing track “Rainbow,” dressed in all-white and backed by a white piano and multicolored lights. Watch below.

Golden Hour is out now.