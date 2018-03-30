Watch Kacey Musgraves’ Stunning “Slow Burn” Performance On Colbert

Today, the country singer Kacey Musgraves releases her new LP Golden Hour, one of the best albums that 2018 has yet given us. And last night, she was the musical guest on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show. After Musgraves did a really great “Space Cowboy” on The Tonight Show last month, she really raised the bar for herself. Last night, she cleared it.

On Colbert, Musgraves sang the shivery, deeply contented love song “Slow Burn.” That’s the Golden Hour opener, but it’s not one of the singles. But then Golden Hour is an album with a deep bench. There are no throwaways, and every song feels like a potential single.

“Slow Burn” sounded just devastating on the Colbert stage. On record, the song sounds spare and acoustic, which it mostly is. But it’s also pretty delicately and intricately orchestrated. Musgraves’ live band is full of absolute-killer session musicians, and it was cool to seem them putting together all the interlocking parts of “Slow Burn,” layering on strings and banjos and steel guitar. Musgraves, meanwhile, wore an incredible sparkly-rhinestone jumpsuit, sang with total control, and looked like a star. Which is what she is. Watch the performance below.

Golden Hour is out now on MCA Nashville. Read our interview with Musgraves here.