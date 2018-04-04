Watch Kacey Musgraves Sing Her Sassy Disco Number “High Horse” On Ellen

The reigning queen of country AND disco music, Kacey Musgraves, graced the Ellen stage with her regal presence. She broke out “High Horse,” the upbeat, Bee Gees-inspired single that turned heads when it dropped a few weeks ago. Musgraves’ new album, Golden Hour, is out now and we really love it.

When I interviewed Musgraves last week, she told me that her Golden Hour aesthetic references Cher, and that she’s been really inspired by monochromatic, tonal palettes. She likes when her band comes out with her “in full force,” and on Ellen, that tendency toward uniformity really showed. Everyone wore pink, and Musgraves donned a sequined, bell-bottom catsuit with a turtleneck collar. She looked stunning and she sounded even better.

“High Horse” is certainly a new kind of song for Musgraves, and with its upbeat, danceable spirit, it can’t be the easiest on Golden Hour to perform. Musgraves carried the song with confidence, though, performing in front of a backdrop that references the galactic, ’80s lyric video. She hit those sparkling high notes, no problem.

We’ve already seen Musgraves do “Slow Burn” on Colbert and “Space Cowboy” on The Tonight Show. Watch her tackle “High Horse” for Ellen below.

Golden Hour is out now via MCA Nashville.