Watch Miley Cyrus Cover Pink Floyd On SNL At Home

Saturday Night Live broadcast from home for the second time during the quarantine. Last time they did this, they got Coldplay frontman Chris Martin to cover Bob Dylan. This time, it was Miley Cyrus taking on a rock titan. She did Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here,” off the 1975 album of the same name. She performed it next to an outdoor fire pit.

Cyrus covered Pink Floyd last year at the iHeartRadio music festival — that time, she did “Comfortably Numb.”

Last night’s SNL also had Pete Davidson and Adam Sandler’s doing a quarantine rap video.

Watch Cyrus’ performance below.