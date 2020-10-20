Miley Cyrus Working On Metallica Covers Album

Struggle-pop queen Miley Cyrus has a huge, whiskey-dipped rasp of a voice, and she’s long made a habit of singing covers of classic rock and pop songs at every available opportunity. Lately, Cyrus has been doing a whole lot of that. Just in the past few months, she sang Hall and Oates’ “Maneater” on The Tonight Show and Blondie’s “Heart Of Glass” at the virtual IHeartRadio Music Festival. This past weekend, Cyrus went for the motherlode, covering bands like the Cure, the Cardigans, Pearl Jam, and the Velvet Underground at various virtual events. But it’s still a genuine shock to hear that Miley Cyrus is making a whole damn album of Metallica covers.

As SPIN points out, Cyrus recently spoke with the fashion designer Rick Owens for Interview magazine. During their chat, Cyrus dropped this bomb:

I’m calling you from someone else’s bed… There is a story behind it. We’ve been working on a Metallica cover album, and I’m here working on that. We’re so lucky to be able to continue to work on our art during all of this. At first, it felt uninspiring, and now I’ve been totally ignited.

You can tell Rick Owens is not a professional interviewer because he did not follow up by asking, “Wait, hold on, what? Did you just say you’re making a Metallica cover album?” From this wording, it at least seems possible that Cyrus means a tribute compilation, not a straight-up album of Metallica covers. But upon reflection, I bet she’s doing this. It may never come out, but she’s totally doing it.

Cyrus, it’s worth noting, wore a Metallica shirt in a Tonight Show appearance earlier this year. Last year, while performing at Glastonbury, she sang a version of Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters” that wasn’t terrible.

There’s some possibility that Miley Cyrus could sing really cool versions of “Fade To Black” or “Welcome Home (Sanitarium).” There’s also plenty of possibility that this could be unlistenable dogshit, or that it could never come out at all. We’ll see!

In other ridiculous Metallica news, the band has just announced a new brand of artisanal whiskey called Blackened. In a new press release, we learn that the whiskey went through a process of “sonic enhancement.” Basically, Metallica play live while the stuff is being made, and the sound waves are supposed to “extract more flavors from the wood.”