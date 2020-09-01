Once upon a time, Miley Cyrus was a teenage pop phenom who often sang about what it was like to be a teenage pop phenom. These days, Billie Eilish is a teenage pop phenom who often sings about what it’s like to be a teenage pop phenom. The two musicians are massively different from one another on just about every aesthetic level, but you could see how Eilish’s music might resonate with Cyrus.

Back in July, Eilish released the hushed and intimate new single “my future.” Last month, Eilish sang the song at the DNC. And now Cyrus has covered “my future.” Cyrus recently paid a virtual visit to the BBC Live Lounge and sang a version of “my future” live-in-studio with her band. For her version, Cyrus seized on the slight bossa nova lilt of Eilish’s original, blowing that out and making it noisier. She also put on a far showier vocal performance than Eilish ever would, transforming “my future” into a sort of torch song/power ballad hybrid.

Cyrus didn’t just flip Eilish’s song musically; she also made a lyrical adjustment. Cyrus sings a reworded version of Eilish’s final line — “I’m in love, but not with anybody else/ See you in a couple years.” Then she looks into the camera, says the words, “but probably not,” and sticks her tongue out. What does that mean?

Below, you can watch Cyrus’ cover and Eilish’s original video, and you can also check out Cyrus’ performances of her recent single “Midnight Sky” and last year’s “Slide Away.”