The Democratic National Convention is running through tomorrow, and as usual it features some pretty high profile musicians performing. So far the DNC has beamed in Maggie Rogers from Maine, while Leon Bridges teamed up with Terrace Martin, and Stephen Stills backed Billy Porter. But tonight featured the biggest, most of-the-moment star on the DNC’s lineup: Billie Eilish.

It might be hard to recall given that it seems like a completely different era, but in early 2020 Eilish’s ascension and coronation were in full swing. She was everywhere. She performed at the Oscars and the BRIT Awards; she also sang at the Grammys amidst completely dominating the major awards categories. Still, there’s something pretty significant about her joining the DNC streams. That’s a certain level of notoriety, a household name echelon — but, also, she comes from a whole generation who are now able to vote when they weren’t in 2016. A lot of those people, presumably, are watching tonight because Eilish is there.

Tonight, Eilish’s performance finally arrived. She sang new single “my future” live for the first time alongside her brother Finneas, and spoke on Biden’s behalf in a pre-recorded message. Here’s what she said:

You don’t need me to tell you things are a mess. Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about. We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and COVID, not deny them. Leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality. And that starts by voting for someone who understands how much is at stake. Someone who’s building a team that shares our values. It starts with voting against Donald Trump and for Joe Biden. Silence is not an option, and we cannot sit this one out. We all have to vote like our lives and the world depend on it because they do. The only way to be certain of the future is to make it ourselves. Please register, please vote.

