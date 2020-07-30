Billie Eilish – “My Future”

Remember when Billie Eilish swept the big four Grammy categories? Can you believe that happened this year? The ceremony occurred almost exactly six months ago, but it feels like a different lifetime. It’s in the past; meanwhile Eilish is focused on what’s ahead.

The teenage alt-pop phenom has had a busy 2020 — maybe not as busy as she’d planned before the pandemic messed everything up, but busy nonetheless. Since discontinuing her arena tour in March, Eilish has performed from home on a couple charity TV specials, issued a passionate statement in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, and launched an Apple radio show with her dad. She’s also apparently been working on new music.

Eilish just released her first single since the world changed. “My Future” is her second song of 2020 following the Bond theme “No Time To Die,” and only her third since last year’s world-conquering WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? (along the way there was also the top-10 hit “Everything I Wanted“). “Can’t you hear me? I’m not comin’ home,” she sings. “‘Til you understand, I’ve changed my plans.” Timely!

Hear “My Future” below.