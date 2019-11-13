Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”

Although she didn’t exactly come out of nowhere, Billie Eilish has been the breakout pop success story of 2019. All the buzz that has been building since 2016’s “Ocean Eyes” came to a head with debut full-length WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO and “bad guy,” the #1 single it spawned.
Eilish’s LP has been out for less than eight months, but in 2019, A-list pop stars tend to keep churning out new music at a steady pace rather than waiting for another album cycle — or in the case of Ariana Grande, they just begin another album cycle right away. Thus, we are blessed with a new Billie Eilish single today.
The song in question, “everything i wanted,” puts a crystalline, watery spin on her signature sound. It’s once again written and produced by Eilish and her brother, FINNEAS, her sole musical collaborator. According to Eilish, it’s a tribute to their sibling bond: “This song is one my brother and I wrote about each other. No matter what happens, we always have been and will be there to make it better.”
Listen below.
TOUR DATES:
03/09 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
03/10 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
03/12 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
03/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
03/15 – New York, New York @ Madison Square Garden
03/16 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
03/18 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Center
03/19 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
03/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
03/23 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
03/24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
03/25 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
03/27 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
03/28 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
03/29 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
04/01 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
04/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
04/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
04/07 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
04/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
04/10 – Seattle, WA @ Tacoma Dome
04/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena