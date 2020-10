Miley Cyrus revived her Backyard Sessions series for a new MTV Unplugged performance this weekend. She and her masked band, dubbed “the Social Distancers,” played a whole bunch of covers: Pearl Jam’s “Just Breathe,” the Cardigans’ “Communication,” Britney Spears’ “Gimme More,” Nico’s “These Days,” and the Velvet Underground’s “Sweet Jane.” Only pieces of her set were made available to watch online, and the Pearl Jam cover just hit the internet. Check it out below.