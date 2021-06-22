Metallica Announce 53-Song “Black Album” Covers Album With St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, J Balvin, & More

Metallica’s fifth LP, the self-titled “Black Album,” marked the band’s crossover from ’80s thrash heroes to ’90s rock radio gods. Ahead of its 30th anniversary this August, the band just announced two major commemorative releases. One is your standard expanded reissue/remaster situation, available in various formats including a behemoth box set with 6 LPs, 14 CDs, and 6 DVDs. The other is a covers collection called The Metallica Blacklist featuring 53 artists’ take on “Black Album” songs.

The lineup Metallica have assembled is surprisingly light on metal bands. The long-rumored Miley Cyrus/Elton John collab is on there; one of many, many “Nothing Else Matters” covers, it also features Watt, Yo-Yo Ma, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, and Metallica’s own Robert Trujillo on bass. Others taking a crack at the album’s signature power ballad include Phoebe Bridgers, Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan, My Morning Jacket, Mickey Guyton, Chris Stapleton, Darius Rucker, Dermot Kennedy, Mon Laferte, Igor Levit, PG Roxette, and Tresor.

“Enter Sandman” is, of course, another popular choice. Weezer, Rina Sawayama, Juanes, Ghost, Mac DeMarco, and Alessia Cara & The Warning are all doing that one. Team “Sad But True” includes St. Vincent, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Sam Fender, Royal Blood, White Reaper, YB, and Mexican Institute Of Sound featuring La Perla and Gera MX, while “The Unforgiven” has been covered by Moses Sumney, Diet Cig, Flatbush Zombies featuring DJ Scratch, Ha*Ash, José Madero, Cage The Elephant, and the team of Vishal Dadlani, Divine, and Shor Police. The list of other artists contributing to the project includes PUP, J Balvin, OFF!, Corey Taylor, the Neptunes, Portugal. The Man, IDLES, Cherry Glazer, Kamasi Washington, and more.

Wild stuff! All proceeds from The Metallica Blacklist will go toward Metallica’s foundation All Within My Hands and charities of each artist’s choice. Preview the covers in this five-minute trailer:

And here’s the full Miley Cyrus extravaganza:

The Metallica reissue and The Metallica Blacklist are both out 9/10 and can be pre-ordered here.