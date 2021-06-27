Parquet Courts Tease New Album A Sympathy For Life With 10-Minute “Plant Life” Extended Cut

Ebru Yildiz

News June 27, 2021 10:40 AM By James Rettig

Parquet Courts have a new album on the way. The group, who recently reflected on the 10-year anniversary of the band, are now forging ahead with the follow-up to 2018’s Wide Awake! It’s called A Sympathy For Life and it’s coming out on 10/22 via Rough Trade. The album details were announced on the latest broadcast of Dr Rob’s Remedy radio show. A new track was also played on the show, a 10-minute extended cut of a song called “Plant Life.” You can check it out (via Reddit) at the 10m25s mark in the embed below.

And here’s a teaser video the band shared:

James Rettig Staff

