Parquet Courts Tease New Album A Sympathy For Life With 10-Minute “Plant Life” Extended Cut
Parquet Courts have a new album on the way. The group, who recently reflected on the 10-year anniversary of the band, are now forging ahead with the follow-up to 2018’s Wide Awake! It’s called A Sympathy For Life and it’s coming out on 10/22 via Rough Trade. The album details were announced on the latest broadcast of Dr Rob’s Remedy radio show. A new track was also played on the show, a 10-minute extended cut of a song called “Plant Life.” You can check it out (via Reddit) at the 10m25s mark in the embed below.
And here’s a teaser video the band shared: